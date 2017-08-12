Democrat party losses these past few years have been nothing short of massive, but former Vermont governor, presidential candidate and DNC chair Howard Dean still has hope:
.@michael_steel: I think it's very likely that Mitch McConnell will be the Senate Majority Leader after Donald Trump is no longer president.
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 11, 2017
Might want to correct that to Minority Leader https://t.co/RJWHE64uLW
— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) August 12, 2017
Hmm, we’ll see! President Obama will be back in some capacity next year to help “rebuild” the Democratic Party, which many found extremely ironic.
You'd need the biggest political tsunami, ever. With this map & Dems this fractious, we'll be lucky to make ripples. https://t.co/yQ51A3Fg5t https://t.co/BfUfCl61Nm
— Shoq (@Shoq) August 12, 2017