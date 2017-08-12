Democrat party losses these past few years have been nothing short of massive, but former Vermont governor, presidential candidate and DNC chair Howard Dean still has hope:

.@michael_steel: I think it's very likely that Mitch McConnell will be the Senate Majority Leader after Donald Trump is no longer president. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 11, 2017

Might want to correct that to Minority Leader https://t.co/RJWHE64uLW — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) August 12, 2017

Hmm, we’ll see! President Obama will be back in some capacity next year to help “rebuild” the Democratic Party, which many found extremely ironic.