Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, is among those who wish to impose a new restriction on the office of the president:

Thnx @davidcicilline for supporting our bill (H.R. 669) to restrict @POTUS from launching nuclear first strike. Agree issue must be debated. https://t.co/0Fp1mYcANQ — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) August 11, 2017

What could possibly go wrong? Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino let Lieu have it:

Yes Ted, in a nuclear standoff, let's be sure we can see mushroom clouds on American soil before we respond. What a dope. #Idiot https://t.co/HZCNJ7wfg1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 11, 2017

The length the congressional Resistance is willing to go to put national security is at risk just because they’re triggered by Trump is amazing.