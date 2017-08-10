Who’s up for some advice on what to do about North Korea from this former Obama admin. official?

In an op-ed for the New York Times, Rice said it’s too dangerous for Trump to risk military engagement with North Korea with his “bluster,” which could put millions of people in Seoul at risk. While she said the Trump administration should not “legitimize” North Korea as a nuclear state, it should start tolerating the new reality.

“History shows that we can, if we must, tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea — the same way we tolerated the far greater threat of thousands of Soviet nuclear weapons during the Cold War,” she wrote. “It will require being pragmatic.”

And if it all goes bad, maybe blame a video?

