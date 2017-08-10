Who’s up for some advice on what to do about North Korea from this former Obama admin. official?

Susan Rice tells Trump to learn to "tolerate" a nuclear North Korea https://t.co/pVF7vgr1KY pic.twitter.com/OwSnucWRMP — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 10, 2017

Yep, that’s what she wrote:

In an op-ed for the New York Times, Rice said it’s too dangerous for Trump to risk military engagement with North Korea with his “bluster,” which could put millions of people in Seoul at risk. While she said the Trump administration should not “legitimize” North Korea as a nuclear state, it should start tolerating the new reality. “History shows that we can, if we must, tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea — the same way we tolerated the far greater threat of thousands of Soviet nuclear weapons during the Cold War,” she wrote. “It will require being pragmatic.”

That explains a lot:

Gosh how did we ever end up here… https://t.co/V4YHcPP20w — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 10, 2017

Yes, this approach has worked great thus far. Can't wait until she says the same things about a nuclear Iran in a few years. https://t.co/Rrd5yt0YA5 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 10, 2017

And if it all goes bad, maybe blame a video?

These are not serious people. https://t.co/y88aQvshxZ — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 10, 2017

North Korea threatens America with Nuclear Holocaust Russia *might* of hacked DNC emails Guess which one Rice wants us to tolerate? https://t.co/yZmH0CEe3V — Eddie (@eddiecarl4468) August 10, 2017

Yes, because "strategic patience" under Obama was SO successful…… https://t.co/kW9k3KB4qL — Paul Leitner-Wise (@PaulLeitnerWise) August 10, 2017

And Iran. Don't forget to tolerate Iran. — Nicolas Gold (@NicolasGold1) August 10, 2017