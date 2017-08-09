Denver Broncos GM and former NFL quarterback John Elway dismissed some football-related reports today by using a term well known in politics these days:

Rumor of us being interested in anyone other than the QBs we have is another example of irresponsible, fake news!! — John Elway (@johnelway) August 9, 2017

Elway was addressing the reports about where one of the most talked about free agent quarterbacks might land:

In other words, the Broncos will not be guilted into signing Kaepernick. https://t.co/NgvbICon5f — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 9, 2017

But guess what happened next:

Read the replies to this and tell me liberals aren't the most ridiculous easily triggered people on the planet https://t.co/WHfXl6u7UB — karina 💙 (@karinaaa_s12) August 9, 2017

Elway’s use of “fake news” was the Twitter equivalent of kicking a hornets’ nest:

Did you just go full Trump? I'll drop this franchise after 34 years if you start mixing politics in with football. Dems are fans too. — (((Dileep Rao))) (@leepers500) August 9, 2017

Just seeing the words 'fake news' triggered you lol — Albaro (@martinez3507) August 9, 2017

just say it's wrong. calling it "fake news" just makes intelligent people think it's true https://t.co/pr5wwM5qGz — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 9, 2017

Leave political references out of sports please. — Josh Henderson (@BurnabyJoeFan) August 9, 2017

Lord God can everyone PLEASE stop using the asinine term "fake news"? Don't give the morons who created it any more credibility by using it! https://t.co/FzWSc2DeQp — John Steven Rocha (@TheRochaSays) August 9, 2017

You los my respect for quoting trump https://t.co/kmvcJEsdDF — Nick2 🅥 (@EaglesRealist2) August 9, 2017

You should really think about how irresponsible it is to throw the term "Fake News" around. — Adam (@aburke9580) August 9, 2017

I was afraid he was one of those. https://t.co/J16uYREsU8 — Chris Andrews (@andrewssports) August 9, 2017

Good way to lose fans. — Chris Nemlich (@ChrisNemlich) August 9, 2017

Oh, come on, sir. Not you, too. Just say the reports are wrong or inaccurate. "Fake news" is so cheap. — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) August 9, 2017

John out here tweeting like Emperor Trump https://t.co/avUKSGvKSh — R. (@gullyblanchard) August 9, 2017

Oh please don't you start using that term now too. You can simply say it's rumor and not factual. That term makes people sound dumb now. — The Single Mom Blog (@SngleMomSucces) August 9, 2017

Mixing football with your politics is not a wise move. I'm officially turned off. Bye. — DE Mom (@Momof2inDE) August 9, 2017

