With North Korea in the news for developing and threatening to use a nuke, former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou is spinning like the wind in defense of the Clintons and against Trump:
Think about this #NorthKorea situation and tell me if all the Clinton hate that got us here was worth it.
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 8, 2017
#NorthKorea has been an intractable problem for years. But it's coming to a head with Trump in charge. Elections truly do have consequences.
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 9, 2017
Is that so?
Who was Secretary of State when North Korea conducted dozens of missile tests with no consequences? https://t.co/I3r8ow0YGk
— Mo Mo (@molratty) August 9, 2017
::Crickets::
If only there a been some president before Trump who dealt with the situation
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 9, 2017
For some inexplicable reason all history prior to 1-20-17 seems to have dissolved for the liberal press. #LikeMagic
— Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) August 9, 2017
Considering her husband really got this ball rolling? lol https://t.co/3s5VixMDHZ
— The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) August 9, 2017
eh… We're not in the #NorthKorea situation bc of 200 days of Trump. That's assinine. You seriously think this didn't start before him?
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 9, 2017
It's what it is thanks to Bill Clinton's policy and Obama's failure to address their nuclear program. Good Lord he is a sycophant.
— Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) August 9, 2017
The North Korea situation is due to Clinton policies, not Clinton hate. https://t.co/c9cTWTlUcz
— DC Dude (@DCDude1776) August 9, 2017
Undaunted, Daou gave it one final push:
REPUBLICANS.
OWN.
THIS.
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 9, 2017
It’s the ALL CAPS that are the most convincing.
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 9, 2017
— Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) August 9, 2017
Really? how did NK get a nuclear weapon? What did Obama say DT's biggest challenge would be? Why did all countries sanction for 1st time?
— Grateful Mom (@jenladkins) August 9, 2017
It’s like 2008-2016 didn’t happen. We went straight from Bush to Trump with no POTUS in between. https://t.co/jG7ubFWhYi
— Heather (@hboulware) August 9, 2017
KEEP.
SAYING.
IT.
MAYBE.
IT.
WILL.
MAGICALLY.
BECOME.
TRUE. https://t.co/3RPHJkGknn
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 9, 2017
TAKE.
YOUR.
THORAZINE. https://t.co/uJpuwe2zyD
— Lizzy Lou Who🌸 (@_wintergirl93) August 9, 2017
YOU. ARE. HILARIOUS.
— Deebs 🏈🍺🥓🇺🇸 (@shumad1) August 9, 2017
*nuts
— Detroit Titan Up (@DetTitanUp) August 9, 2017