With North Korea in the news for developing and threatening to use a nuke, former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou is spinning like the wind in defense of the Clintons and against Trump:

Think about this #NorthKorea situation and tell me if all the Clinton hate that got us here was worth it. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 8, 2017

#NorthKorea has been an intractable problem for years. But it's coming to a head with Trump in charge. Elections truly do have consequences. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 9, 2017

Is that so?

Who was Secretary of State when North Korea conducted dozens of missile tests with no consequences? https://t.co/I3r8ow0YGk — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 9, 2017

::Crickets::

If only there a been some president before Trump who dealt with the situation — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 9, 2017

For some inexplicable reason all history prior to 1-20-17 seems to have dissolved for the liberal press. #LikeMagic — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) August 9, 2017

Considering her husband really got this ball rolling? lol https://t.co/3s5VixMDHZ — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) August 9, 2017

eh… We're not in the #NorthKorea situation bc of 200 days of Trump. That's assinine. You seriously think this didn't start before him? — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 9, 2017

It's what it is thanks to Bill Clinton's policy and Obama's failure to address their nuclear program. Good Lord he is a sycophant. — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) August 9, 2017

The North Korea situation is due to Clinton policies, not Clinton hate. https://t.co/c9cTWTlUcz — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) August 9, 2017

Undaunted, Daou gave it one final push:

REPUBLICANS.

OWN.

THIS. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 9, 2017

It’s the ALL CAPS that are the most convincing.

Really? how did NK get a nuclear weapon? What did Obama say DT's biggest challenge would be? Why did all countries sanction for 1st time? — Grateful Mom (@jenladkins) August 9, 2017

It’s like 2008-2016 didn’t happen. We went straight from Bush to Trump with no POTUS in between. https://t.co/jG7ubFWhYi — Heather (@hboulware) August 9, 2017