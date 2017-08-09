Things in the GOP just escalated a little bit:

President Trump took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today for the fact that Obamacare remains the law of the land. Take cover!

OUCH! All the while, somebody might be stuck in the middle:

Trump’s Labor Secretary who is the wife of the Senate Majority Leader could be having an awkward day.

