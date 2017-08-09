Things in the GOP just escalated a little bit:
This is a new dynamic. The President of the United States is now hitting the Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/lpgCDBUESY
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 9, 2017
President Trump took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today for the fact that Obamacare remains the law of the land. Take cover!
Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017
OUCH! All the while, somebody might be stuck in the middle:
Person who is not having fun today: Elaine Chao
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 9, 2017
Trump’s Labor Secretary who is the wife of the Senate Majority Leader could be having an awkward day.