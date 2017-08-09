Things in the GOP just escalated a little bit:

This is a new dynamic. The President of the United States is now hitting the Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/lpgCDBUESY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 9, 2017

President Trump took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today for the fact that Obamacare remains the law of the land. Take cover!

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

OUCH! All the while, somebody might be stuck in the middle:

Person who is not having fun today: Elaine Chao — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 9, 2017

Trump’s Labor Secretary who is the wife of the Senate Majority Leader could be having an awkward day.