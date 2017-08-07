Will this documentary on CNN tonight hit the mark or be heavy on “fake news”? You be the judge:

That’s a great prediction considering the show will be hosted by Fareed Zakaria:

Zakaria as you might recall said that Trump pulling the U.S. from the Paris Agreement might signal the day America resigned as leader of the free world, so it’s sure to be a totally balanced look at the 2016 election.

Meta indeed. Also, who’s on pins and needles about what might be a reason offered for why Trump won?

Maybe considering it’s the cable net Donna Brazile used to be with maybe it would be more interesting to explore “why Hillary lost”:

