Will this documentary on CNN tonight hit the mark or be heavy on “fake news”? You be the judge:

So @CNN is doing a special report at 9 PM tonight titled "Why Trump Won." I'm sure the irony will be deafening. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 7, 2017

That’s a great prediction considering the show will be hosted by Fareed Zakaria:

I'll be on CNN in about 10 minutes with @BrookeBCNN to discuss my latest special, "Why Trump Won," which airs tonight 9 p.m. ET on CNN — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) August 7, 2017

Zakaria as you might recall said that Trump pulling the U.S. from the Paris Agreement might signal the day America resigned as leader of the free world, so it’s sure to be a totally balanced look at the 2016 election.

@CNN has an upcoming special, "Why Trump Won," hosted by @FareedZakaria. How meta is that? — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) August 7, 2017

Meta indeed. Also, who’s on pins and needles about what might be a reason offered for why Trump won?

My money is on the word "Russia" coming up in that broadcast. — Datapath Technology (@datapath01) August 7, 2017

Ler me guess… pic.twitter.com/NKlgqDwQoo — RAYSA DE JESUS (@CaesarionJC) August 7, 2017

Maybe considering it’s the cable net Donna Brazile used to be with maybe it would be more interesting to explore “why Hillary lost”: