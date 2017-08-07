Documents released by the Justice Department (much of it redacted) showed Washington Post and New York Times Obama lapdogs working to help kill or soften the political impact of Bill Clinton’s shady meeting with Loretta Lynch on a Phoenix airport tarmac before last year’s election. Also during that time period, the document release showed that in discussions about how to spin the Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting, the then-Attorney General used an email alias:

This is the alias Lynch used:

The Obama administration sure finished strong on that “historic levels of transparency” promise, didn’t they?

