Documents released by the Justice Department (much of it redacted) showed Washington Post and New York Times Obama lapdogs working to help kill or soften the political impact of Bill Clinton’s shady meeting with Loretta Lynch on a Phoenix airport tarmac before last year’s election. Also during that time period, the document release showed that in discussions about how to spin the Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting, the then-Attorney General used an email alias:

Here Is The Alias Email Account Loretta Lynch Used As Attorney General https://t.co/vf6vmCzgdq pic.twitter.com/CrnBUSi9OQ — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2017

Like her predecessor, Eric Holder, former AG Loretta Lynch used an email alias to conduct government business. https://t.co/og7nD79vgY — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 7, 2017

This is the alias Lynch used:

Lynch used email alias 'Elizabeth Carlisle' to write about Clinton tarmac meeting https://t.co/cOp9kigKWH via @foxnewspolitics — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 7, 2017

The Obama administration sure finished strong on that “historic levels of transparency” promise, didn’t they?

Although not illegal – it sure raises a red flag. https://t.co/fqFmohLdy6 — D. Downs (@dbaiok) August 7, 2017