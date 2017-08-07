Get a load of this projection disguised as heroic humility:

"Nevertheless, #ShePersisted" isn't about me. It's all of us. It's people everywhere tired of being told to sit down & shut up. #wepersist pic.twitter.com/fmlTxm09b0 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) August 7, 2017

Yeah, nice try Liz:

This is the party of shouting down and smearing opponents as racist, sexist bigots for voicing an opinion. Spare us the theatrics. https://t.co/ngbxizr2io — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 8, 2017

This would be less nauseating if your side wasn't always shutting down speech that gives you bad feelz Actually it'd still be nauseating https://t.co/kcwDfgr30a — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 8, 2017

like they shut down conservatives whenever they want to speak⁉ — Angela! (@angelavansoest) August 8, 2017

Actually the decline of the ranks of Democrats in DC and nationwide has had more to do with VOTERS telling them to sit down than any party leadership in DC.

Except no one is actually, you know, DOING that. https://t.co/CWHPyqpQxD — Sheryl 🌵💖🇺🇸 (@sav01) August 8, 2017

A lot of that happening out on Martha's Vineyard? https://t.co/7vj01s0iM9 — Dan (@danieltobin) August 8, 2017

Because the right to violate senate rules is one of our oldest and most cherished freedoms. https://t.co/izTOrjVrir — Bob Blackstock (@BobBlackstock) August 8, 2017

Warren apparently agrees.