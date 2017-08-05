TMZ has run a story that was sure to trigger lefties:

CAITLYN JENNER: I'M STILL TEAM TRUMP Despite Transgender Ban https://t.co/NQMucwa5Ax What are your thoughts on this? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) August 4, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Shows Support for Trump after Transgender Ban https://t.co/dPdDMTCtCl — TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2017

And sure enough, it did:

.@Caitlyn_Jenner is not a trans advocate! She's a self-hating privileged ignorant ass!!! https://t.co/zt9gQRxz1r — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 4, 2017

Showing up to @Caitlyn_Jenner's house and asking her for an interview. She refused! https://t.co/zt9gQRxz1r pic.twitter.com/SMxhh8ExC8 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 4, 2017

I hate criticizing any member of the LGBT community, but Caitlyn Jenner wearing a MAGA hat yesterday is fucked up. https://t.co/8mbKC0mXYf pic.twitter.com/WTmFdOEr4M — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) August 4, 2017

I respect Caitlyn Jenner as a person, but her selling out our LGBT community to Trump and the GOP is indefensible. #FridayFeeling #lgbt #rt — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) August 4, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner is so inspiring for showing the world that trans people can be anything — even giant fucking idiots. — Rebecca Watson (@rebeccawatson) August 4, 2017

Oh No Ma’am! Caitlyn Jenner Wears a ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat Even After Trump’s Trans Military Ban https://t.co/inrjrxhISo — B. Scott (@lovebscott) August 4, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner wearing a Make America Great Hat after the transgender ban. Unreal. https://t.co/JFFoL4cQuR — Anthony Dominic (@tmzanthony) August 4, 2017

Actions speak louder than words and we hear you loud and clear, Caitlyn Jenner. Do not forget this moment when she changes her tune. pic.twitter.com/vVbGFJOecf — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 4, 2017

It's almost comical how horrible @Caitlyn_Jenner is. Her own family doesn't talk to her anymore. I don't blame them. pic.twitter.com/sDafVKixcX — Benjamin O'Keefe (@benjaminokeefe) August 4, 2017

Kardashian Family Calls Caitlyn a Transgender Traitor https://t.co/Vj3JjQBb4k — TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2017

The Left are all for diversity, just not of political opinion apparently.