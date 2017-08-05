The member of Congress who’s perhaps the most unhinged about the Trump/Pence administration is Rep. Maxine Waters, and on MSNBC she predicted the outcome of the Robert Mueller investigation:
.@MaxineWaters: "Mueller is going to win." #inners https://t.co/aqSfFsGJdo
— All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) August 5, 2017
“Win”?
This is the problem with Washington. The purpose of Mueller is for truth / justice to win, not a person.
Waters is the face of the Dems https://t.co/m46teBueKl
— (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) August 5, 2017
So this is a game?
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 5, 2017
But what after that? The California Democrat has it all figured out:
Maxine Waters: We'll impeach Trump and then go after Pence https://t.co/GEAcHH70CA pic.twitter.com/BBRYJ389DL
— The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2017
On what charges? Give her time, she’ll think of something. But wait, there’s more:
And then @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/o2ABLTGCGC
— drixy (@drix78) August 5, 2017
Rep. Waters really has her work cut out for her!