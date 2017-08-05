The member of Congress who’s perhaps the most unhinged about the Trump/Pence administration is Rep. Maxine Waters, and on MSNBC she predicted the outcome of the Robert Mueller investigation:

“Win”?

This is the problem with Washington. The purpose of Mueller is for truth / justice to win, not a person. Waters is the face of the Dems https://t.co/m46teBueKl — (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) August 5, 2017

So this is a game? — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 5, 2017

But what after that? The California Democrat has it all figured out:

Maxine Waters: We'll impeach Trump and then go after Pence https://t.co/GEAcHH70CA pic.twitter.com/BBRYJ389DL — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2017

On what charges? Give her time, she’ll think of something. But wait, there’s more:

Rep. Waters really has her work cut out for her!