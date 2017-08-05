White House adviser Stephen Miller’s heated exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta revolving around the poem on the Statue of Liberty sparked any number of hot takes. Among the Left’s talking points: Miller’s knowledge of a detail about when “The New Colossus” was added to the Statue of Liberty was a clue that he’s a… well, here’s former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes making the accusation:

Perhaps because Stephen Miller is a white supremacist. https://t.co/c16J1gX4IH — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 5, 2017

Bonus points for using ThinkProgress as a source for the accusation.

Shocker.

Based on no evidence whatsoever https://t.co/6Ccjg2i4ym — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 5, 2017

Am I missing something here, or did a former national security advisor just call Miller a white supremacist? @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/55xahgi3a6 — Shawn (@Merica1stNow) August 5, 2017

Perhaps you are under investigation and saying wildly deflective things https://t.co/9izxVBxB7a — Zombie Bill Hicks (@ChaosApathy) August 5, 2017

"everything I don't like is white supremacist" yawn. https://t.co/3rbkGUvgB1 — Elijah Sowry (@ElijahSowry) August 5, 2017

Ah, the Obama team is still utilizing the strategy that put Trump in the White House, I see. https://t.co/TUpT6m3TNG — Tommy (@tciccotta) August 5, 2017