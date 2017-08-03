President Trump’s rally in sent some lefties into a frenzy of stereotypes about people in the state. The crowd’s reaction at Trump’s rally also confused Hillary’s #1 fan, seeing as how she only wanted to “help” everybody in the state:

Well, as for a lot of voters in states like West Virginia, it depends on what your definition of “improve their lives” means:

So it turns out that some people don’t expect a pledge to put them “out of work” to translate to an improvement in their lives? Go figure!

Tags: 2016 electioncoal minersHillary ClintonPeter Daou