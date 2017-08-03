Yesterday Chelsea Clinton thanked many different White House jobs (except one) in the wake of allegations that President Trump referred to his new home as a “dump.” Here’s how the Huffington Post reported that:
Chelsea Clinton schools Donald Trump on showing respect for the White House https://t.co/AgjbrTFvMf pic.twitter.com/nxMhjHMk5c
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 2, 2017
No they didn’t.
Oh darling. Your father…..yeah. LOL https://t.co/0Pa7XegG9W
— Gingerific (@mchastain81) August 3, 2017
Whaaat? Chelsea (and HuffPost) should really have sat this one out.
As for the White House itself, didn't the Clinton Administration leave the place trashed and basically pillaged?https://t.co/pCQWbsdJ0O
— Mickey Fickey (@mrd125) August 3, 2017
Hypocrisy at Highest Level
— Joe Schmo (@onlnsurfer) August 3, 2017
Haha. Thanks for the Laugh @ChelseaClinton . Your Parents used the WH like a Motel 6. Remember Monica?
And your Mom stole the China! https://t.co/9n8qBoNTUa
— Cherie (@Akemm2Annette) August 3, 2017
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 3, 2017
#Mockable tweet of year. https://t.co/A60F4RPM5V
— John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) August 3, 2017
Perhaps the decade.