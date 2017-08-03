Yesterday Chelsea Clinton thanked many different White House jobs (except one) in the wake of allegations that President Trump referred to his new home as a “dump.” Here’s how the Huffington Post reported that:

Chelsea Clinton schools Donald Trump on showing respect for the White House https://t.co/AgjbrTFvMf pic.twitter.com/nxMhjHMk5c — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 2, 2017

No they didn’t.

Whaaat? Chelsea (and HuffPost) should really have sat this one out.

As for the White House itself, didn't the Clinton Administration leave the place trashed and basically pillaged?https://t.co/pCQWbsdJ0O — Mickey Fickey (@mrd125) August 3, 2017

Hypocrisy at Highest Level — Joe Schmo (@onlnsurfer) August 3, 2017

Haha. Thanks for the Laugh @ChelseaClinton . Your Parents used the WH like a Motel 6. Remember Monica?

And your Mom stole the China! https://t.co/9n8qBoNTUa — Cherie (@Akemm2Annette) August 3, 2017

Perhaps the decade.