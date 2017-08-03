Former VP and Dem presidential candidate Al Gore’s been incredibly busy. One minute he’s serving up warnings about the coming eco-apocalypse and the accompanying “rain bombs,” and the next he’s sounding the alarm about the Trump administration with a very Gore-like comparison:
Al Gore compares the Trump admin. to 'Game of Thrones': "It's deeply troubling." (via @MSNBC) https://t.co/VYHLdOwkXD
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 3, 2017
.@algore Compares Trump Admin. to Gruesome ‘Game of Thrones’ Red Wedding Scene https://t.co/l8CI9i2REh pic.twitter.com/svaLHh1Q6A
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 3, 2017
Al would never exaggerate, would he?
Says the Iron Bank of climate change.
— Felix Barajas® (@fjbar75) August 3, 2017
Seek help, Al. https://t.co/mXhH3Onowq
— Jenn Jacques (@JennJacques) August 3, 2017
