Former FBI Director James Comey has reportedly nailed down a book deal. Here’s what it’ll be focused on:
Former FBI Dir James Comey has a book deal. His rep says Comey will focus on the "corridors of power" and how to create "ethical leadership"
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 2, 2017
“Ethical leadership”?
Does the chapter on "ethical leadership" explain why rule of law doesn't apply to HRC? Or why leaking like a sieve to the press is good? https://t.co/qNX9P1DsUe
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 2, 2017
Chances are it won’t go into that much detail.
Does ethical leadership include inserting oneself into an election & leaking classified info for political reasons?
— Grateful Mom (@jenladkins) August 2, 2017
And maybe the "tarmacs of power," too. https://t.co/u9JgiSezjX
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) August 2, 2017
Comey writing a book on 'ethical leadership'. The irony… https://t.co/XC9HMT2YEw
— mediacritic (@mediacritik) August 2, 2017
Right – I hope he includes chapter on his manipulative leaks to try to take POTUS down & on his decades old history of giving Clintons pass
— @lalauraru777 (@lalauraru777) August 2, 2017
James Comey and "ethical leadership" in the same sentence?! 😂😂😭 https://t.co/RwFvSS5Ean
— Jamie *Texas Style* (@JamieRJN) August 2, 2017
When your corridor to power is lined with corruption, you really shouldn't write about ethical leadership. https://t.co/FVPlC1FCvK
— Rocky Mountain Red (@RockyMtRed) August 2, 2017
Found in the fiction/comedy aisle. https://t.co/JbDlj2Dmbs
— JWF (@JammieWF) August 2, 2017
Like LEAKING ? Fraud
— Paul Gagnon (@PaulGRealty) August 2, 2017
Did JK Rowling edit it?
— M A T T W I L L S (@M4ttWills) August 2, 2017
Lololololol!! Funniest thing I've heard all day. Wow
— Joe (@joe2sa) August 2, 2017
It would be awesome if Comey’s book came out the same day as Hillary’s “What Happened.”