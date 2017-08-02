We’ve already reported about Al Gore’s town hall where he lectured a man who’s lived on an island for decades to believe the climate change alarmists instead of his lying eyes. Up next was more Gore apocalyptic

Al Gore: A disrupted water cycle can lead to "rain bombs" — big downpours https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L #algoretownhall https://t.co/IAYrlovOFc — CNN (@CNN) August 2, 2017

Ok Al, time for your nap.

Bullets of rain perforating pedestrians! Rain machetes chopping your kids in half! IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT? [huffs glue container and squeals] https://t.co/6EP2JAHjoo — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 2, 2017

AAARRGGHHH!

"And let me tell you, Anderson, I haven't even gotten to the Lava Hurricanes. Hurricanes. Made of lava. Think about it." https://t.co/aapmaa9JtP — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 2, 2017

And AL Gore appearances on .@CNN can cause torrents of bullshit https://t.co/QXZHYgiVkq — Paul M. (@ArizonaPaul) August 2, 2017

If you didn't spend equal time mocking him and asking why he's a hypocrite, you're just being CNN. https://t.co/qSdXjy2Gid — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 2, 2017

A reputable news channel would not allow a man with no science background to say such nonsense on the air https://t.co/2K5s6yGsYx — DeplorableDonSurber (@donsurber) August 2, 2017

Rain bombs ? They are thunderstorms, the new lexicon "rain bombs" hahah. Haha. What a joke. I've heard everything! — susquenita79 (@susquenita79) August 2, 2017

Up next on the Al Gore scare sheet: Real life Sharknado!