Well, this sure is something, especially considering recent events:
This sure aged well, @SenSanders https://t.co/WzQeVA6ggG pic.twitter.com/8X6kXjeCWa
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 1, 2017
That was posted to Sanders’ website in 2011 and has been spotted before, but is always worth a reminder.
Hey, it's even more equal now than it was when he said that!
— Randy Ott (@Randy_Ott) August 1, 2017
His supporters will sniffle and pretend it's irrelevant.
— Martin McPhillips (@corpseinarmor) August 1, 2017
Bernie Sanders is no prophet. He'd like to do for the United States what socialism has done to Venezuela…. https://t.co/jVYb5VcMQN
— Father Peter West (@fr_pwest) August 1, 2017
Know any Bernie supporters? Shove this down their throats today. Chances are, they don't even know what the hell is going on in #Venezuela. https://t.co/XncZzVFwZ8
— Adam Johnsey (@CrazyUncleDaisy) August 1, 2017
@KelseyDriesenga I remember mocking this back in the campaign. It's even better now https://t.co/kaoW3LJyu9
— Tyler Bosgraaf (@tylerbosgraaf) August 1, 2017
Aside from his detachment from the reality of South American socialism, Bernie lets everyone know exactly what he thinks about the US. https://t.co/rsrbGhS6jO
— peaceprosperity (@peaceprosperity) August 1, 2017
Possibly Sen. Sanders might like to move to that haven called Venezuela. https://t.co/vuzjGZsu1e
— Deplorable Kate (@TucsonTrumpGirl) August 1, 2017
We’ll wait for that to happen. ::Crickets::
Bernie is curiously silent nowadays
— Victor (@VictorConservat) August 1, 2017
working on his wife's criminal defense is a big time consumer
— John Te (@BronxBomber9) August 1, 2017
Maybe Bernie doesn't have WiFi at the new lake house
— Victor (@VictorConservat) August 1, 2017
Bernie doesn't have a lake house, it's a dacha
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 1, 2017
Ha!