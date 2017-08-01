Well, this sure is something, especially considering recent events:

That was posted to Sanders’ website in 2011 and has been spotted before, but is always worth a reminder.

Hey, it's even more equal now than it was when he said that! — Randy Ott (@Randy_Ott) August 1, 2017

His supporters will sniffle and pretend it's irrelevant. — Martin McPhillips (@corpseinarmor) August 1, 2017

Bernie Sanders is no prophet. He'd like to do for the United States what socialism has done to Venezuela…. https://t.co/jVYb5VcMQN — Father Peter West (@fr_pwest) August 1, 2017

Know any Bernie supporters? Shove this down their throats today. Chances are, they don't even know what the hell is going on in #Venezuela. https://t.co/XncZzVFwZ8 — Adam Johnsey (@CrazyUncleDaisy) August 1, 2017

@KelseyDriesenga I remember mocking this back in the campaign. It's even better now https://t.co/kaoW3LJyu9 — Tyler Bosgraaf (@tylerbosgraaf) August 1, 2017

Aside from his detachment from the reality of South American socialism, Bernie lets everyone know exactly what he thinks about the US. https://t.co/rsrbGhS6jO — peaceprosperity (@peaceprosperity) August 1, 2017

Possibly Sen. Sanders might like to move to that haven called Venezuela. https://t.co/vuzjGZsu1e — Deplorable Kate (@TucsonTrumpGirl) August 1, 2017

We’ll wait for that to happen. ::Crickets::

Bernie is curiously silent nowadays — Victor (@VictorConservat) August 1, 2017

working on his wife's criminal defense is a big time consumer — John Te (@BronxBomber9) August 1, 2017

Maybe Bernie doesn't have WiFi at the new lake house — Victor (@VictorConservat) August 1, 2017

Bernie doesn't have a lake house, it's a dacha — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 1, 2017

Ha!