President Trump’s announcement yesterday set off some alarms on the Left:

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Move over, Rep. Barbara Lee, because you’ve got company when it comes to this concern:

The militarization of America. Phase 2. A war general was just made White House Chief of Staff. https://t.co/8VNEeMpKOr — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 28, 2017

The president is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, so isn’t that kind of a given no matter who’s in the Oval Office or serving as Chief of Staff?

Why? He's retired. Not active. So from your point of view, anybody with a military history is unqualified for an administration job? — CGABR (@CGABR) July 28, 2017

"War generals" have been presidents on multiple occasions. Did that indicate the militarization of America then? — Sean (@peaceseller) July 29, 2017

OUR FIRST PRESIDENT WAS A WAR GENERAL.

EISENHOWER WAS A WAR GENERAL.

TEDDY R WAS A WAR GENERAL.

KENNEDY WAS A SOLDIER. BRUH READ A BOOK. https://t.co/057nXjtaV2 — TRAPYLVANIA (@SonofSochi) July 28, 2017

War General sounds more melodramatic than a retired commissioned officer of the Armed Forces. Gtfoh — Steve-o (@Scubastevarino) July 29, 2017

But reality didn’t stop King from getting people concerned America’s on the brink of… something:

Why aren't more people talking about this -> A FUCKING GENERAL IS WHCOS!!!! https://t.co/CUnrXx0bzB — TrumpsFalseFlags (@TrumpsFalseFlag) July 29, 2017

war criminal. fixed it for you. https://t.co/uSk8tXsCWf — Guy DeBored (@jeremyzimmer) July 29, 2017

Omg, you're right. This is legit terrifying — Judy Jones🍏 (@JudyJones1990) July 29, 2017

Fascism 101 — Sexy Cipollini (@cipothelionking) July 28, 2017

My copy of 'It Can't Happen Here' by Sinclair Lewis has moved up the read list. — Rebecca Wright (@RebeccaLW71) July 29, 2017

The coup continues to pick up speed. — Sinclair Lewis' Wife (@sinclairlewis18) July 28, 2017

Is Trump about to overthrow himself? Stay tuned!