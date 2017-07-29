President Trump’s announcement yesterday set off some alarms on the Left:
I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
Move over, Rep. Barbara Lee, because you’ve got company when it comes to this concern:
The militarization of America.
Phase 2.
A war general was just made White House Chief of Staff. https://t.co/8VNEeMpKOr
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 28, 2017
The president is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, so isn’t that kind of a given no matter who’s in the Oval Office or serving as Chief of Staff?
Why? He's retired. Not active. So from your point of view, anybody with a military history is unqualified for an administration job?
— CGABR (@CGABR) July 28, 2017
"War generals" have been presidents on multiple occasions. Did that indicate the militarization of America then?
— Sean (@peaceseller) July 29, 2017
OUR FIRST PRESIDENT WAS A WAR GENERAL.
EISENHOWER WAS A WAR GENERAL.
TEDDY R WAS A WAR GENERAL.
KENNEDY WAS A SOLDIER.
BRUH READ A BOOK. https://t.co/057nXjtaV2
— TRAPYLVANIA (@SonofSochi) July 28, 2017
War General sounds more melodramatic than a retired commissioned officer of the Armed Forces. Gtfoh
— Steve-o (@Scubastevarino) July 29, 2017
But reality didn’t stop King from getting people concerned America’s on the brink of… something:
Why aren't more people talking about this -> A FUCKING GENERAL IS WHCOS!!!! https://t.co/CUnrXx0bzB
— TrumpsFalseFlags (@TrumpsFalseFlag) July 29, 2017
war criminal. fixed it for you. https://t.co/uSk8tXsCWf
— Guy DeBored (@jeremyzimmer) July 29, 2017
Omg, you're right. This is legit terrifying
— Judy Jones🍏 (@JudyJones1990) July 29, 2017
Fascism 101
— Sexy Cipollini (@cipothelionking) July 28, 2017
My copy of 'It Can't Happen Here' by Sinclair Lewis has moved up the read list.
— Rebecca Wright (@RebeccaLW71) July 29, 2017
The coup continues to pick up speed.
— Sinclair Lewis' Wife (@sinclairlewis18) July 28, 2017
Is Trump about to overthrow himself? Stay tuned!