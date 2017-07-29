Another day, another lecture about progressive economic theory from the NY Times’ Paul Krugman:

Up next, they say, is tax reform. And maybe something happens. But I'm wondering how they'll sell it 1/ https://t.co/S4BgzXSwPi — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 29, 2017

The first round of Bush tax cuts were sold based on spurious projections of massive budget surpluses. 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 29, 2017

The second round was sold in the political high after overthrow of Saddam, before disaster of Iraq occupation became clear 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 29, 2017

Now we have a deficit — not huge, but Rs have been acting as if it's a terrible problem. President with <40 approval. 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 29, 2017

Border adjustment, which would have let them do some deficit-neutral tax cutting elsewhere, is dead, so all they can do is unfunded cuts 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 29, 2017

They can claim huge growth dividends, but — especially after Kansas — who will believe them? So how will this be sold? 6/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 29, 2017

I guess they can just ram something through based on raw greed and party discipline. There won't be mass opposition as on health 7/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 29, 2017

Full stop! “Raw greed”?

Why is it greed for me to want to keep more of the money -I- make? Aren't you the greedy one for taking money you didn't earn? https://t.co/1Rjfkel1Tq — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) July 29, 2017

Wanting more of the money I work for to stay in MY bank account so I can care for MY family isn't greed. It's common sense. https://t.co/D3H8eKN2Lq — Freya (@FreyaOnFire) July 29, 2017

With Big Government progressives like Krugman, what’s theirs is theirs and what’s yours is… also theirs.

Socialist Creed – I am therefore I should get some of yours ! OR What me work ! — DCDroneGuy (@DWCDroneGuy) July 29, 2017

Maybe Paul will forego his tax refunds and deductions from now on…you know, to protest the greed — Craig Daliessio (@craigdaliessio) July 29, 2017

sounds like he is talking about how O-care was passed, based on #RawGreed, steeling from those who earn and giving to those who don't https://t.co/Qoc8XMDFzL — Richard Hardlove (@DickHardlove) July 29, 2017

#Projection