Stories similar to this one have unfortunately been too common these past few years:
ICE not alerted when sex assault suspect released from jail in 2016, official says https://t.co/C4PjZYNZs6
Man linked to 2 violent attacks has been deported from the U.S. 20 times, according to court documents. https://t.co/ucqa1OfBSf #KOIN6News
Yep, he’d been reportedly deported 20 times! Unreal:
A man accused of breaking into a 65-year-old woman’s home, sexually assaulting her and stealing her car was arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman and running from police.
Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, was caught July 24 after officers chased him through a neighborhood.
According to court documents filed in March 2017, Martinez has a history of illegal entry into the United States. He has been a transient in the Portland area for more than a year and has been deported 20 times.
That’s just infuriating.
Illegal alien, Sergio Jose Martinez — DEPORTED 20X – tied up 65-yr-old woman, raped her, stole her car in Portland. https://t.co/RAQTaB44f0
Portland wouldn't be one o' them there sanctuary cities, now would it?
Deported 20x? Has he committed enough crimes now for libs to be concerned? Our citizens should come first. BEFORE they are raped & killed https://t.co/4g4jlXa4iv
The acting head of ICE put the problem into frightening perspective at Thursday’s White House press briefing.