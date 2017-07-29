Stories similar to this one have unfortunately been too common these past few years:

Yep, he’d been reportedly deported 20 times! Unreal:

A man accused of breaking into a 65-year-old woman’s home, sexually assaulting her and stealing her car was arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman and running from police.

Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, was caught July 24 after officers chased him through a neighborhood.

According to court documents filed in March 2017, Martinez has a history of illegal entry into the United States. He has been a transient in the Portland area for more than a year and has been deported 20 times.

That’s just infuriating.

The acting head of ICE put the problem into frightening perspective at Thursday’s White House press briefing.

