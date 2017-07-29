As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee expressed serious concern about President Trump’s choice of John F. Kelly to be WH chief of staff:

Here’s what Rep. Lee tweeted:

Trending

Militarizing the White House? In that case there could be a BIG scandal brewing:

Ha! Careful, The Resistance might turn that into another item on the list of impeachment charges.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpgeneral kellyHale RazorRep. Barbara Lee