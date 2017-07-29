As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee expressed serious concern about President Trump’s choice of John F. Kelly to be WH chief of staff:
Rep. Barbara Lee wins award for dumbest take on new WH Chief of Staff John F. Kelly https://t.co/jxfg9TApwe
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 29, 2017
Here’s what Rep. Lee tweeted:
By putting Gen John Kelly in charge, Pres Trump is militarizing the White House & putting our executive branch in the hands of an extremist.
— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) July 28, 2017
Militarizing the White House? In that case there could be a BIG scandal brewing:
Sources: Trump is planning a secret executive order that empowers the president to become the military’s COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF https://t.co/77KISbYTXV
— Razor (@hale_razor) July 29, 2017
Ha! Careful, The Resistance might turn that into another item on the list of impeachment charges.
LOL.
— Elephino (@mriendea) July 29, 2017
LOL They're idiots. https://t.co/AG5nG8PC1H
— Ms. Deplorable (@lori89144) July 29, 2017