As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee expressed serious concern about President Trump’s choice of John F. Kelly to be WH chief of staff:

Rep. Barbara Lee wins award for dumbest take on new WH Chief of Staff John F. Kelly https://t.co/jxfg9TApwe — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 29, 2017

Here’s what Rep. Lee tweeted:

By putting Gen John Kelly in charge, Pres Trump is militarizing the White House & putting our executive branch in the hands of an extremist. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) July 28, 2017

Militarizing the White House? In that case there could be a BIG scandal brewing:

Sources: Trump is planning a secret executive order that empowers the president to become the military’s COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF https://t.co/77KISbYTXV — Razor (@hale_razor) July 29, 2017

Ha! Careful, The Resistance might turn that into another item on the list of impeachment charges.