Iran has reportedly successfully put a satellite into orbit:

BREAKING: Iranian media say that Iran has successfully launched a rocket carrying a satellite into space.

BREAKING: US official confirms Iran launched rocket with satellite toward outer space at roughly 5:30 am et/2:00 pm local. Details unclear

From Fox News:

Iran launched a rocket carrying a satellite on Thursday, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News — but it’s unclear if the Islamic Republic achieved its ultimate objective of putting the satellite into orbit.

The launch, at around 2 p.m. local time, had been anticipated by defense officials.

Iran’s official media said the launch was successful, however, a U.S. official couldn’t immediately confirm if the rocket reached space and if the satellite successfully deployed.

Iran has never successfully placed a satellite into orbit.