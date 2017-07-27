Iran has reportedly successfully put a satellite into orbit:
BREAKING: Iranian media say that Iran has successfully launched a rocket carrying a satellite into space.
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 27, 2017
BREAKING: US official confirms Iran launched rocket with satellite toward outer space at roughly 5:30 am et/2:00 pm local. Details unclear
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 27, 2017
U.S. confirms Iran fired rocket towards space. https://t.co/rn03RWIGfH pic.twitter.com/8SBjXKkUz2
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2017
From Fox News:
Iran launched a rocket carrying a satellite on Thursday, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News — but it’s unclear if the Islamic Republic achieved its ultimate objective of putting the satellite into orbit.
The launch, at around 2 p.m. local time, had been anticipated by defense officials.
Iran’s official media said the launch was successful, however, a U.S. official couldn’t immediately confirm if the rocket reached space and if the satellite successfully deployed.
Iran has never successfully placed a satellite into orbit.
Did Iran get some technological use out of that “pallet of cash” from last year?
Hope it had Obama's picture painted on the side. Seems like the least they could do. https://t.co/MoVNyZeNsV
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 27, 2017
Where'd they get the billions of dollars for that? https://t.co/9ezGthEKN5
— Bobby (@bfinstock2_0) July 27, 2017
Your tax dollars at work. https://t.co/rHYAd9BTOV
— Tracy (@tgrif74) July 27, 2017