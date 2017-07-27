Hillary Clinton pitched her upcoming book with the mock-tastic title that’s available for ordering on Amazon by letting everybody know how hard she worked on it, and hopes it serves as therapy for the “I’m With Her” crowd:

Writing “What Happened” was hard, so is what we see every day. As we move forward & fight back, I hope this helps.https://t.co/cD45JRy2Q0 pic.twitter.com/iAMM3tflWc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 27, 2017

Step aside, “What Happened,” because a better title has presented itself:

I like how the URL for the Amazon page is "Untitled Memoir". That might have been a more powerful title, TBH. https://t.co/IAbQBahuiH — Johannes Paulsen (@Real_Johannes_P) July 27, 2017

Maybe @HillaryClinton should have stuck with the original in the URL: "Untitled-Memoir-Hillary-Rodham-Clinton" https://t.co/XLRiqenOvu — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 27, 2017

Perfect! Beyond the cover though, it’s all very predictable:

Let me guess, you blame:

-Sexism

-Comey

-Russians But not:

-Yourself https://t.co/i0PVmmW6ps — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) July 27, 2017