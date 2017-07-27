Hillary Clinton pitched her upcoming book with the mock-tastic title that’s available for ordering on Amazon by letting everybody know how hard she worked on it, and hopes it serves as therapy for the “I’m With Her” crowd:
Writing “What Happened” was hard, so is what we see every day. As we move forward & fight back, I hope this helps.https://t.co/cD45JRy2Q0 pic.twitter.com/iAMM3tflWc
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 27, 2017
Step aside, “What Happened,” because a better title has presented itself:
I like how the URL for the Amazon page is "Untitled Memoir". That might have been a more powerful title, TBH. https://t.co/IAbQBahuiH
— Johannes Paulsen (@Real_Johannes_P) July 27, 2017
Maybe @HillaryClinton should have stuck with the original in the URL: "Untitled-Memoir-Hillary-Rodham-Clinton" https://t.co/XLRiqenOvu
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 27, 2017
Perfect! Beyond the cover though, it’s all very predictable:
Let me guess, you blame:
-Sexism
-Comey
-Russians
But not:
-Yourself https://t.co/i0PVmmW6ps
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) July 27, 2017
"What happened"? Democrats chose a terrible, corrupt candidate. There, I saved everyone $25. https://t.co/W4xsfDNr50
— Daniel Dickin (@DanielDickin) July 27, 2017