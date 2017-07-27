Hillary Clinton pitched her upcoming book with the mock-tastic title that’s available for ordering on Amazon by letting everybody know how hard she worked on it, and hopes it serves as therapy for the “I’m With Her” crowd:

Step aside, “What Happened,” because a better title has presented itself:

Trending

Perfect! Beyond the cover though, it’s all very predictable:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionHillary Clintonwhat happened