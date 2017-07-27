Leon Panetta is obviously no fan of President Trump:

Leon Panetta just delivered a withering breakdown of White House dysfunction on MSNBC 👇 https://t.co/RBfc0dpBM3 — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) July 27, 2017

Panetta added this, which is presumably supposed to be a criticism of Trump:

Leon Panetta: We are living in a dangerous world, I have never seen this many flashpoints that could erupt into conflict — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 27, 2017

In other words…

Thanks 8 Years of soft power! https://t.co/87CiknFyeC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2017

Yeah, the mess Panetta described didn’t pop up overnight, as much as Obama fans would like to pretend.

tends to happen when you let a wuss run the country for the past 8 yrs https://t.co/aJiMofDBCJ — MaxR.S (@Randy_Shannon) July 27, 2017

And how did we get here? It's not 6 months of Trump, it was 8 years of appeasing everyone under @BarackObama. https://t.co/fdLQQp1ES0 — Stratton S. Hickcox (@StrattonH) July 27, 2017

Eight years of coddling, pacifying and PAYING OFF the worst despots in the world will have that effect. — 🇺🇸Anmarie 🍺 (@LiberalHeretic) July 27, 2017

That's what happens when a president ignores his generals, federal law enforcement, and experienced experts. Thanks, Obama. — Justen Charters (@JustenCharters) July 27, 2017

Appeasing enemies. Leading from behind. — Stephanie (@Wrknpoor01) July 27, 2017

I'm assuming this tweet of theirs was meant to be posted at the end of 2016. — Mark Nova (@imarknova) July 27, 2017