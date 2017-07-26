The U.S. Senate voted down a straight repeal of Obamacare today:

Laura Ingraham spotted some GOP senators who have apparently had a change of heart in a relatively short period of time and slammed them hard:

Things were a little different for some senators back when they knew there was no way in the world that then-President Obama would sign legislation to actually repeal Obamacare.

