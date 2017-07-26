The U.S. Senate voted down a straight repeal of Obamacare today:

‘Clean repeal is dead’: Vote to repeal Obamacare falls ‘flat on its face on the Senate floor,’ 45-55 https://t.co/y7FQYAed9X — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 26, 2017

Laura Ingraham spotted some GOP senators who have apparently had a change of heart in a relatively short period of time and slammed them hard:

PATHETIC: McCain, Alexander, Portman, Murkowski just voted AGAINST straight repeal bill they had voted for when Obama was prez. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 26, 2017

Things were a little different for some senators back when they knew there was no way in the world that then-President Obama would sign legislation to actually repeal Obamacare.

Maybe they would have voted for it if we said the Democrats created it — Edward (@Lovablejerk07) July 26, 2017

All they care about is the status quo…these people don't want change just the power they have stolen https://t.co/2W1z6UjPRD — P.J. Morrill (@pjmorrill71) July 26, 2017