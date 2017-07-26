First off, a reminder:

Keep in mind this is the Press and not the Democratic Party Twitter feed. https://t.co/0x1kSE5R70 — Lee Doren (@LDoren) July 26, 2017

Who’s up for a little cheerleader-style Hillary Clinton timeline from a “real” news organization?

1 year ago today, Hillary Clinton became 1st woman nominated for president by major US party. 2 days later, she accepted the nomination. pic.twitter.com/oXPNe0zgMC — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) July 26, 2017

AND…?

Then she lost to Donald Trump. https://t.co/os2VZznEHi — RBe (@RBPundit) July 26, 2017

And on November 8, 2016, Hillary Clinton got her ass kicked by Donald Trump.

You forgot to mention that part.#MAGA https://t.co/4K7r8NKeTj — Linda Suhler, Ph.D. (@LindaSuhler) July 26, 2017

But the saga continued even after that:

Get to the part where she's moves to the woods. https://t.co/mEjJg9Nsmd — Loudly de Renzy (@loudlyderenzy) July 26, 2017

One thing’s for sure: