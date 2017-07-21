News of Sean Spicer’s resignation turned the WH briefing room into a madhouse for a time today:
Interesting scene now on @MSNBC. It's a live shot inside the WH press briefing room. Havent seen if for awhile.
— Keeping It Real (@KpingReal) July 21, 2017
My god they're going to tear him limb from limb https://t.co/uwkurbxaGu
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2017
The breaking news got the press off their seats — or on them in some cases:
The scene in the White House briefing room as reporters wait for official word on Spicer's resignation. pic.twitter.com/2lGQwsAyh7
— Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez) July 21, 2017
Still no official announcement from WH on staff changes – reflected by scene in the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/fc0rSshlYy
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 21, 2017
WATCH: Scene inside the White House Press Briefing Room – LIVE online here: https://t.co/J1yZ1PvSEm pic.twitter.com/1YkWB5qAqM
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 21, 2017
Scene in the briefing room. Reporters searching for former @PressSec @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/qL70UWPogt
— Julianna Goldman (@juliannagoldman) July 21, 2017
Current scene in White House briefing room. https://t.co/zcFGsA0iR0 pic.twitter.com/0wg36iMhtD
— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 21, 2017
Quite the scene.
— Will Kunkel (@KWCHWill) July 21, 2017
on the plus side, looks like feet are allowed on the WH furniture once again https://t.co/XQ6BqYPWFW
— Nino (@baldingschemer) July 21, 2017
This looks like the old SNL skit where they're dismantling the set of the Enterprise bridge around Kirk. https://t.co/3qSkKZOUa9
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 21, 2017