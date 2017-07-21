News of Sean Spicer’s resignation turned the WH briefing room into a madhouse for a time today:

Interesting scene now on @MSNBC. It's a live shot inside the WH press briefing room. Havent seen if for awhile. — Keeping It Real (@KpingReal) July 21, 2017

My god they're going to tear him limb from limb https://t.co/uwkurbxaGu — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2017

The breaking news got the press off their seats — or on them in some cases:

The scene in the White House briefing room as reporters wait for official word on Spicer's resignation. pic.twitter.com/2lGQwsAyh7 — Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez) July 21, 2017

Still no official announcement from WH on staff changes – reflected by scene in the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/fc0rSshlYy — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 21, 2017

WATCH: Scene inside the White House Press Briefing Room – LIVE online here: https://t.co/J1yZ1PvSEm pic.twitter.com/1YkWB5qAqM — CSPAN (@cspan) July 21, 2017

Current scene in White House briefing room. https://t.co/zcFGsA0iR0 pic.twitter.com/0wg36iMhtD — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 21, 2017

Quite the scene.

on the plus side, looks like feet are allowed on the WH furniture once again https://t.co/XQ6BqYPWFW — Nino (@baldingschemer) July 21, 2017