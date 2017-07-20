The new leaked Democrat slogan has not won many fans on the Left and has earned plenty of mockery from the right:

I shouldve corrected this immediately; I've deleted original tweet. Full slogan is "A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages" — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017

Maybe the word “better” should be in there a couple more times.

If part of that slogan sounds familiar, there’s a reason:

I love that Tim Kaine was the field trial for this focus group tested pablum. pic.twitter.com/rbwmKv8Hzc — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) July 20, 2017

Hey, who better to inspire the Dems for the future than the running mate of the candidate who lost the 2016 election?

Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Wages. My thoughts on why Dems need a stronger economic message in @USATODAY https://t.co/Y291m0n44M — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 24, 2017

I stand for better skills, better jobs, better wages! https://t.co/CgsTPVMeqS — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 7, 2017

And ultimately…

obviously lost on the #Democrats @DNC is that they had 8 YEARS of #Obama failure losses in Govs, House, Senate, WH…yet, they are "Better"? https://t.co/ADScAqx3tL — tas_#AlwaysAmerica (@tsalad) July 20, 2017

Bingo.