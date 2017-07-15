Vice President Pence’s claim about the GOP’s health care bill and Medicaid triggered Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy:

Let me be clear: The Senate health-care bill strengthens and secures Medicaid for the neediest in our society. #BetterCare pic.twitter.com/rThIZtB9zi — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 14, 2017

I'm going to say it – there is real evil in the epidemic rate of lying that is going on right now. This is not normal. https://t.co/ifkV1GWAUH — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 15, 2017

Sen. Murphy likes to use the word “evil” in reference to Republican initiatives, because “responsible rhetoric” or something.

Every person who ever disagrees with your policy preferences is a liar. You haven't changed your tune since 2010 — CTIronman (@CTIronman) July 15, 2017

We don’t recall Murphy being quite as troubled by something that was the “Lie of the Year” not long ago: