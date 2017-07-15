Vice President Pence’s claim about the GOP’s health care bill and Medicaid triggered Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy:

Sen. Murphy likes to use the word “evil” in reference to Republican initiatives, because “responsible rhetoric” or something.

We don’t recall Murphy being quite as troubled by something that was the “Lie of the Year” not long ago:

Tags: Health care billMike PenceObamaCareSen. Chris Murphy