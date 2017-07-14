Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush appeared on stage together yesterday in an event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. Outside, Clinton helped make a timeline of presidents 41, 42 and 43:

President Clinton at the George W. Bush Library tonight. pic.twitter.com/YcgCBoN3Ys — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 14, 2017

