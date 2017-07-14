As we told you earlier, pro-2nd Amendment women have had enough of the Women’s March pretending to speak for them. Dana Loesch provided this example of one of the gun grabbers’ most ironic tactics:
Irony: While claiming my condemnation of violence was infringement of their free speech, @womensmarch demands censorship of my ad. #NRA2DOJ
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 14, 2017
Never fails!
That is what the left does, accuse you, of what they are guilty of! It's a Saul Alinsky tactic!😎🇺🇸❤
— Not Princess (@notheprincess) July 14, 2017
The “projection” never ends.