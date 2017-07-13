Has a new self-unawareness record been set? You be the judge:

Donna Brazile to publish book on 2016 titled 'Hacks' https://t.co/sJFqwAcKAu pic.twitter.com/ChjnRWciBH — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 12, 2017

Here's the cover of Frmr. DNC Chair @donnabrazile's forthcoming book about the DNC hacks and 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/YzLoBkfpAN — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) July 13, 2017

Well isn’t that just perfect?

.@KristinBTate on Former DNC head releasing book on 2016 election hacks: "Donna Brazile is a proven, dishonest hack." pic.twitter.com/7wYuQ5q9xS — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 13, 2017

Ha!

So this is an autobiographical tale of your life as a leftwing hack? https://t.co/a4buzW0uiu — JWF (@JammieWF) July 12, 2017

Only a DNCer with no sense of irony could come up with that title. — The Opinion Haver (@theopinionhaver) July 13, 2017

What chapter will have the part covering that you did everything you could to cheat, undermine, demean and discredit the election? #question — Get Over Yourself (@RangersAggies13) July 12, 2017

Is there a chapter on giving Clinton debate questions??? — naturewoman (@DebraFedyna) July 12, 2017

I'm sure you'll slip someone an advance copy. https://t.co/vV4hJgXtTs — Annie 🇺🇸 1⃣7⃣9⃣1⃣ (@bloodless_coup) July 12, 2017

Rarely do politicians describe themselves accurately in their book titles. https://t.co/8IF368PCiY — Smatt 🚫🤚 (@mdrache) July 12, 2017

You can’t make this stuff up.