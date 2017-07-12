The Democrats have been complaining about “cuts” a lot lately, and maybe one of those cuts they’re referring to is the Senate’s budget for placard proofreaders:
This actually happened. That's Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-WA, or as she might put it, Cantspell. pic.twitter.com/ZLJljAsctJ
— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 12, 2017
It’s real and it’s spectacular:
my god this is real. pic.twitter.com/7Np01vgwaX
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 13, 2017
Republicans are cutting funding so severely the government can no longer afford to buy the fourth vowel.
— Billy Elder (@BillyVonElds) July 13, 2017
It's a shame that we're seeing a war on medical computer-aided design. https://t.co/BPgzwOXbDF
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 13, 2017
The world's greatest delibirateve body. https://t.co/UotZdQCrcQ
— Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) July 13, 2017
The Senate should have a “buy a vowel” option in the future.