The Democrats have been complaining about “cuts” a lot lately, and maybe one of those cuts they’re referring to is the Senate’s budget for placard proofreaders:

This actually happened. That's Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-WA, or as she might put it, Cantspell. pic.twitter.com/ZLJljAsctJ — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 12, 2017

It’s real and it’s spectacular:

my god this is real. pic.twitter.com/7Np01vgwaX — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 13, 2017

Republicans are cutting funding so severely the government can no longer afford to buy the fourth vowel. — Billy Elder (@BillyVonElds) July 13, 2017





It's a shame that we're seeing a war on medical computer-aided design. https://t.co/BPgzwOXbDF — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 13, 2017

The world's greatest delibirateve body. https://t.co/UotZdQCrcQ — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) July 13, 2017

The Senate should have a “buy a vowel” option in the future.