Former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes is troubled by recent accusations and wants the GOP’s attention:
I'm old enough to remember when the GOP was outraged over legalisms like the definition of is. What about the definition of treason? https://t.co/gXrzVl0cX3
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 12, 2017
Many don’t consider Rhodes to be the best person to point fingers when it comes to this subject:
Guy who systematically lied to Congress about realigning w/enemy regime and sending it billions wants robust public debate on def of treason https://t.co/xB9dfojLen
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 12, 2017
Would illegally flying a pallet of cash to a terrorist regime then lying to Congress about it be treason or nah? https://t.co/X438JLMbZN
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 12, 2017
I'm old enough to remember when you aided Obama in committing treason against our country by selling us out to Iran. https://t.co/LooxR9FvHX https://t.co/NxaHfnpOF4
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 12, 2017
TREASON – when you send $1.6 BILLION in cash to a #RadicalIslamic nation, which is looking to acquire nuclear bombs https://t.co/2IHiG7tPDL
— Μολὼν Λαβέ (@M0L0NL4BE) July 12, 2017
"Pallets of cash to the largest state-sponsor of terror in the world" is a great definition. https://t.co/UGdTXAFLbw
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 12, 2017
I am old enough to remember Ben Rhodes,Susan Rice,and Hillary actually blaming a youtube video for American deaths due to their incompetence https://t.co/FvtGqpnw41
— Matttis (@GenMatttisJ) July 12, 2017
Rhodes should sit this one out.
Art III, Sec 3 of the Constitution is not a "legalism." Founders considered it a key bulwark vs govt overreach. See Federalist Nos. 43 & 84. https://t.co/aiUl2WNWLy
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 12, 2017
“Legalisms” that carry the death penalty. Best to leave it to Twitter. https://t.co/LbhUelR42K
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 12, 2017