Former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes is troubled by recent accusations and wants the GOP’s attention:

I'm old enough to remember when the GOP was outraged over legalisms like the definition of is. What about the definition of treason? https://t.co/gXrzVl0cX3 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 12, 2017

Many don’t consider Rhodes to be the best person to point fingers when it comes to this subject:

Guy who systematically lied to Congress about realigning w/enemy regime and sending it billions wants robust public debate on def of treason https://t.co/xB9dfojLen — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 12, 2017

Would illegally flying a pallet of cash to a terrorist regime then lying to Congress about it be treason or nah? https://t.co/X438JLMbZN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 12, 2017

I'm old enough to remember when you aided Obama in committing treason against our country by selling us out to Iran. https://t.co/LooxR9FvHX https://t.co/NxaHfnpOF4 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 12, 2017

TREASON – when you send $1.6 BILLION in cash to a #RadicalIslamic nation, which is looking to acquire nuclear bombs https://t.co/2IHiG7tPDL — Μολὼν Λαβέ (@M0L0NL4BE) July 12, 2017

"Pallets of cash to the largest state-sponsor of terror in the world" is a great definition. https://t.co/UGdTXAFLbw — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 12, 2017

I am old enough to remember Ben Rhodes,Susan Rice,and Hillary actually blaming a youtube video for American deaths due to their incompetence https://t.co/FvtGqpnw41 — Matttis (@GenMatttisJ) July 12, 2017

Rhodes should sit this one out.

Art III, Sec 3 of the Constitution is not a "legalism." Founders considered it a key bulwark vs govt overreach. See Federalist Nos. 43 & 84. https://t.co/aiUl2WNWLy — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 12, 2017