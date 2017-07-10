The shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and others at a Republican baseball practice has prompted Sen. Bernie Sanders to dial down his rhetoric. Just kidding:

Sanders Compares GOP Health Care Bill to 9/11 https://t.co/mEDBDrERI6 pic.twitter.com/SAYbKu95pu — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 10, 2017

Bernie Sanders: GOP health care bill may be 'nine times' worse than 'losses we suffered on 9/11' https://t.co/Gdpsy58MXG — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 10, 2017

Wow.

Glad to see the #rhetoric is calming down a little. https://t.co/OSuw1pq5Pk — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 10, 2017

Look up the words fearmongering, despicable, and liar in the dictionary and you'll find Bernie Sanders https://t.co/2B5CXINfSH — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) July 10, 2017

Another example of @SenSanders inciting violence against the @GOP. When will we stop allowing this to happen? https://t.co/64Bhd13jEH — Robert Suppenbach (@rsuppenbach) July 10, 2017

What an insult to all who died, were injured or were family & friends of those savaged on 9/11. Also to all U.S citizens. @BernieSanders https://t.co/rBdHyCssKk — Millard M (@MillardM1) July 10, 2017

Bernie Sanders inciting more violence from his followers. Will this receive wall to wall coverage? No. https://t.co/BEhVt2kNfX — mediacritic (@mediacritik) July 10, 2017

Compare him to that other Bernie in jail!! https://t.co/RHqYDIJ4ut — beverly crockett (@beverlyc2) July 10, 2017

Wow. Can't believe he used that analogy. No…actually, I can. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — jude (@Jude4America) July 10, 2017

Sanders and some of his supporters obviously won’t be dialing it down any time soon.