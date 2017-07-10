The shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and others at a Republican baseball practice has prompted Sen. Bernie Sanders to dial down his rhetoric. Just kidding:
Sanders Compares GOP Health Care Bill to 9/11 https://t.co/mEDBDrERI6 pic.twitter.com/SAYbKu95pu
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 10, 2017
Bernie Sanders: GOP health care bill may be 'nine times' worse than 'losses we suffered on 9/11' https://t.co/Gdpsy58MXG
— The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 10, 2017
Wow.
Glad to see the #rhetoric is calming down a little. https://t.co/OSuw1pq5Pk
— Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 10, 2017
"When they go low…" https://t.co/cXUjGsndpn
— Meech (@michi83) July 10, 2017
Look up the words fearmongering, despicable, and liar in the dictionary and you'll find Bernie Sanders https://t.co/2B5CXINfSH
— Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) July 10, 2017
Another example of @SenSanders inciting violence against the @GOP. When will we stop allowing this to happen? https://t.co/64Bhd13jEH
— Robert Suppenbach (@rsuppenbach) July 10, 2017
What an insult to all who died, were injured or were family & friends of those savaged on 9/11. Also to all U.S citizens. @BernieSanders https://t.co/rBdHyCssKk
— Millard M (@MillardM1) July 10, 2017
Bernie Sanders inciting more violence from his followers. Will this receive wall to wall coverage? No. https://t.co/BEhVt2kNfX
— mediacritic (@mediacritik) July 10, 2017
Compare him to that other Bernie in jail!! https://t.co/RHqYDIJ4ut
— beverly crockett (@beverlyc2) July 10, 2017
Wow. Can't believe he used that analogy. No…actually, I can. 🤦🏼♀️
— jude (@Jude4America) July 10, 2017
Sanders and some of his supporters obviously won’t be dialing it down any time soon.