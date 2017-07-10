New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was out of town (and country) recently:
I'm at the G20 talking about climate change, income inequality, and immigration – issues where cities are showing the way forward. https://t.co/c4mj5E8NAV
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2017
Upon his return, the mayor was tipped on a story that he might find of interest — or maybe not:
While you were out @BilldeBlasio @NYCMayorsOffice @NYCMayor https://t.co/rqOrPPZxRW
— WhichWitch (@JeffersonTeaPar) July 10, 2017
Brace yourselves for a SHOCKER:
NYC is one of the worst-run cities in the nation, according to a new study. Here's a look at the bottom 10: https://t.co/BIVm78bS85 pic.twitter.com/uFsaXw1v1f
— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 10, 2017
Some headlines really need no further explanation.
New Yorker here.. can confirm.
— dingo8yobaby! (@Sports_General) July 10, 2017
Yep! That's why the Mayor takes trips to Germany!
— Henry Golis (@ParkLaneDrive) July 10, 2017
cc: Herr de Blasio https://t.co/0ssCWCHPqR
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 10, 2017
As for the rest of the cities on the “worst run” list…
And what do all 10 have in common? (HINT: they're all run by @TheDemocrats) https://t.co/NbHqpoZyll
— Hugh Manatee (@Wombat32) July 10, 2017
All ten dominated by the Democrat Party
— NYC Infidel (@NYC_Infidel) July 10, 2017
Go figure!
— Long Live Long!! (@islanders4cups) July 10, 2017