New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was out of town (and country) recently:

I'm at the G20 talking about climate change, income inequality, and immigration – issues where cities are showing the way forward. https://t.co/c4mj5E8NAV — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2017

Upon his return, the mayor was tipped on a story that he might find of interest — or maybe not:

Brace yourselves for a SHOCKER:

NYC is one of the worst-run cities in the nation, according to a new study. Here's a look at the bottom 10: https://t.co/BIVm78bS85 pic.twitter.com/uFsaXw1v1f — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 10, 2017

Some headlines really need no further explanation.

New Yorker here.. can confirm. — dingo8yobaby! (@Sports_General) July 10, 2017

Yep! That's why the Mayor takes trips to Germany! — Henry Golis (@ParkLaneDrive) July 10, 2017

cc: Herr de Blasio https://t.co/0ssCWCHPqR — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 10, 2017

As for the rest of the cities on the “worst run” list…

And what do all 10 have in common? (HINT: they're all run by @TheDemocrats) https://t.co/NbHqpoZyll — Hugh Manatee (@Wombat32) July 10, 2017

All ten dominated by the Democrat Party — NYC Infidel (@NYC_Infidel) July 10, 2017