When President Trump was at the G20 Summit in Germany, he tweeted this:
Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017
The former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman tried to even the score today:
1/ Everyone here at this gas station in Stratton, CO is talking about how @realDonaldTrump didn’t know his son…
— John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 10, 2017
2/2 son-in-law and campaign manager were meeting in his office building with a Russian who promised negative information about Hillary. Sad!
— John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 10, 2017
Lot of people just standing around chatting at that gas station, were there?
I'm going to say "everyone" was either
You and your wife.
You and a mirror. https://t.co/6S3EdprDqQ
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 10, 2017
@johnpodesta really???? At a gas station. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/5TKfBihXMA
— GingerLeighP (@GingerGingerp4) July 10, 2017
Wow! All 3 of them? That's HUGE! https://t.co/KnYTwbPQD3
— SusieQ4USA (@127bama) July 10, 2017
Who talks to anyone at a gas station? And how many people are normally at a gas station? Like 5? What a weirdo you are Skippy….🤔🤔 https://t.co/H9Q49O1B0t
— Michael Flynn Jr🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) July 10, 2017
Nice try though, John!
Everyone over at the subway I was getting lunch at was laughing and talking about how made up Podesta's gas station story is https://t.co/dOPtNDSGs0
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) July 10, 2017
"Things that never happened" for 1000, Alex https://t.co/BbfIkMSWtM
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 10, 2017
I see you're still searching for Wisconsin. https://t.co/pYKnPIs99W
— ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@swoletexan) July 10, 2017
At least put some effort into your lies. This is embarrassing. https://t.co/swBnnE1kuf
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 10, 2017
Everyone here at the pool in California is laughing because your password was 'password'. 😂 https://t.co/diceYB78R2
— Christie (@RepRepublic) July 10, 2017
This could be fun:
Ask then what they think about the hacked emails, but don't tell them who you are. https://t.co/XwvCbVT2LL
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 10, 2017
Go for it, Mr. Podesta! ::crickets::