When President Trump was at the G20 Summit in Germany, he tweeted this:

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

The former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman tried to even the score today:

1/ Everyone here at this gas station in Stratton, CO is talking about how @realDonaldTrump didn’t know his son… — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 10, 2017

2/2 son-in-law and campaign manager were meeting in his office building with a Russian who promised negative information about Hillary. Sad! — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 10, 2017

Lot of people just standing around chatting at that gas station, were there?

I'm going to say "everyone" was either

You and your wife.

You and a mirror. https://t.co/6S3EdprDqQ — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 10, 2017

Who talks to anyone at a gas station? And how many people are normally at a gas station? Like 5? What a weirdo you are Skippy….🤔🤔 https://t.co/H9Q49O1B0t — Michael Flynn Jr🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) July 10, 2017

Nice try though, John!

Everyone over at the subway I was getting lunch at was laughing and talking about how made up Podesta's gas station story is https://t.co/dOPtNDSGs0 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) July 10, 2017

"Things that never happened" for 1000, Alex https://t.co/BbfIkMSWtM — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 10, 2017

I see you're still searching for Wisconsin. https://t.co/pYKnPIs99W — ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@swoletexan) July 10, 2017

At least put some effort into your lies. This is embarrassing. https://t.co/swBnnE1kuf — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 10, 2017

Everyone here at the pool in California is laughing because your password was 'password'. 😂 https://t.co/diceYB78R2 — Christie (@RepRepublic) July 10, 2017

This could be fun:

Ask then what they think about the hacked emails, but don't tell them who you are. https://t.co/XwvCbVT2LL — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 10, 2017

Go for it, Mr. Podesta! ::crickets::