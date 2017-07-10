When President Trump was at the G20 Summit in Germany, he tweeted this:

The former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman tried to even the score today:

Lot of people just standing around chatting at that gas station, were there?

Trending

Nice try though, John!

This could be fun:

Go for it, Mr. Podesta! ::crickets::

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpG-20Hillary Clintonjohn podesta