The mainstream media have been laser-focused on President Trump’s recent tweets:
NBC, ABC, and CBS devoted 9 minutes of airtime devoted to President Trump's Tweets, and less than three minutes combined on other stories. pic.twitter.com/viahtZfUPI
— Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) June 30, 2017
However, the NY Times’ Nicholas Kristof wants journalists to keep their eye on the ball by being more policy focused and super-objective like this:
Trump tweets are horrific but won't kill.His policies on health, foreign aid, regulation will. We journalists must keep spotlight on policy!
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 30, 2017
In other words, stay focused on the Democrat talking points, “journalists”!
What media bias? pic.twitter.com/ClkeGBPKOk
— Stephen Herreid (@StephenHerreid) June 30, 2017
You journalists need to keep the spotlight on FACTS rather than constantly fabricating events in order to advance your political views. https://t.co/BPEPVy1GK1
— Deplorable Skip 🇺🇸 (@Deplorable_Skip) June 30, 2017
The DNC certainly appreciates the effort though.