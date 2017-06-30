The mainstream media have been laser-focused on President Trump’s recent tweets:

NBC, ABC, and CBS devoted 9 minutes of airtime devoted to President Trump's Tweets, and less than three minutes combined on other stories. pic.twitter.com/viahtZfUPI — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) June 30, 2017

However, the NY Times’ Nicholas Kristof wants journalists to keep their eye on the ball by being more policy focused and super-objective like this:

Trump tweets are horrific but won't kill.His policies on health, foreign aid, regulation will. We journalists must keep spotlight on policy! — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 30, 2017

In other words, stay focused on the Democrat talking points, “journalists”!

You journalists need to keep the spotlight on FACTS rather than constantly fabricating events in order to advance your political views. https://t.co/BPEPVy1GK1 — Deplorable Skip 🇺🇸 (@Deplorable_Skip) June 30, 2017

The DNC certainly appreciates the effort though.