The mainstream media have been laser-focused on President Trump’s recent tweets:

However, the NY Times’ Nicholas Kristof wants journalists to keep their eye on the ball by being more policy focused and super-objective like this:

In other words, stay focused on the Democrat talking points, “journalists”!

The DNC certainly appreciates the effort though.

Tags: Donald Trumpmedia biasnew york timesNicholas Kristof