When blue checks don't understand Civics. https://t.co/l17b3rgSrX — Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) June 29, 2017

The credo of The Resistance is never stop dreaming. NEVER:

In retrospect, we should have let the woman who won the election be president. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 29, 2017

Another day, another pipe dream from The Resistance:

Trump is a woman??? HOW DEEP DOES THE CONSPIRACY GO??? https://t.co/S5szllcImV — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 29, 2017

Why even say this? How were we supposed to "let" her be president? https://t.co/4ZeBJvSwZt — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) June 29, 2017

Except for the fact that no woman won the election, you're making sense here 😏 https://t.co/VphNPA08dZ — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) June 29, 2017

Your sadness is a warm blanket https://t.co/tpNFQs6J2O — The Pragmatic BC 🌹 (@chinobc) June 29, 2017