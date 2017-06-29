When blue checks don't understand Civics. https://t.co/l17b3rgSrX
— Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) June 29, 2017
The credo of The Resistance is never stop dreaming. NEVER:
In retrospect, we should have let the woman who won the election be president.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 29, 2017
Another day, another pipe dream from The Resistance:
Trump is a woman??? HOW DEEP DOES THE CONSPIRACY GO??? https://t.co/S5szllcImV
— Mo Mo (@molratty) June 29, 2017
Why even say this? How were we supposed to "let" her be president? https://t.co/4ZeBJvSwZt
— William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) June 29, 2017
Except for the fact that no woman won the election, you're making sense here 😏 https://t.co/VphNPA08dZ
— Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) June 29, 2017
"Let"…because equality and stuff…. https://t.co/ZdvrDMJUaJ
— Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) June 29, 2017
Your sadness is a warm blanket https://t.co/tpNFQs6J2O
— The Pragmatic BC 🌹 (@chinobc) June 29, 2017
How do you win Presidential elections in the US? Just curious? https://t.co/vwtDJ9RGcy
— (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) June 29, 2017