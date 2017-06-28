Who really tampered with the election?https://t.co/semjvw4VQg — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) June 28, 2017

The DNC and media have been trying to make reality match their election talking points (an effort that’s been pushed so far as to cost some CNN employees their jobs), but here’s some definitive proof of election shenanigans that will be largely ignored on the Left:

Man paid to register voters in Virginia by Democratic group pleads guilty to fabricating voter registrations. https://t.co/IR1Ea1lMD8 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 28, 2017

And here's an eyebrow raising detail: "he alone" … from information given to him from the Virginia Democratic Party. Huh. pic.twitter.com/7aF5cFy2Jj — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 28, 2017

Well what do you know:

A man who was paid to register new voters in Virginia has pleaded guilty to charges he submitted 18 fraudulent voter registrations last year, a statement from the US Department of Justice said. Andrew Spieles, 21, who worked for the Democratic Party-affiliated organization Harrisonburg Votes, was sentenced to between 100 and 120 days in prison. Spieles admitted he fabricated the forms using information, like names, ages and addresses from “walk sheets” given to him from the Virginia Democratic Party

Hmm, the man’s name doesn’t sound Russian:

Not a single Russian involved. https://t.co/HmgOIlef42 — Michael Moody (@Moody1twit) June 28, 2017

Nope.

Damn Russians…wait, is "Democrat" a Russian word? https://t.co/wa0zsw21v9 — Karl Kling (@CoachKling) June 28, 2017