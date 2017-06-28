CNN’s Jim Acosta has been quite vocal in his displeasure with how the Trump White House is handling press briefings, and even asked this question after yesterday’s press briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

Does this feel like America? Where the White House takes q's from conservatives, then openly trashes the news media in the briefing room. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 27, 2017

Eric Trump answered a question with a question.

Does it feel like America where one of the networks (@CNN) gives debate questions to their preferred candidate ahead of time? https://t.co/woNU3u7dQN — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 28, 2017

Fact check: TRUE.

***

