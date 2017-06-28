Senator Kamala Harris is swinging for the fences again to stir up more panic on the Left:

Harris makes it sound like the Trump administration is getting rid of some regulation that’s been in existence for a long time, right? But there’s just one problem:

Trending

Yep, the rule that has Harris troubled has never been implemented:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a proposal Tuesday to completely rescind the Clean Water Rule, a measure adopted by the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2015 under the Obama Administration.

The rule sought to define the phrase “waters of the U.S.” under the Clean Water Act, which had become the subject of legal disputes regarding water pollution cases, including two cases that reached the U.S. Supreme Court.
[…]
The 2015 rule was stayed in court due to the legal challenges filed by the states, so it has not been implemented yet.

Harris doesn’t do “fundamental rights” very well:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Clean Water RuleEPAKamala Harris