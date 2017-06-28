Senator Kamala Harris is swinging for the fences again to stir up more panic on the Left:

Eliminating the Clean Water rule is an attack on our fundamental right to drink clean water. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 27, 2017

Harris makes it sound like the Trump administration is getting rid of some regulation that’s been in existence for a long time, right? But there’s just one problem:

Wait a second…a rule that NEVER WENT INTO EFFECT is an attack on your rights? You went to law school, right? https://t.co/OaTRPYZ5Rv — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) June 28, 2017

This is a classically dumb thing to say that Harris' followers will eat up. The Clean Water rule (aka WOTUS rule) never went into effect. https://t.co/g8FrJf2dXo — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 27, 2017

Yep, the rule that has Harris troubled has never been implemented:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a proposal Tuesday to completely rescind the Clean Water Rule, a measure adopted by the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2015 under the Obama Administration. The rule sought to define the phrase “waters of the U.S.” under the Clean Water Act, which had become the subject of legal disputes regarding water pollution cases, including two cases that reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

[…]

The 2015 rule was stayed in court due to the legal challenges filed by the states, so it has not been implemented yet.

Harris doesn’t do “fundamental rights” very well:

This is false in every sense. First, WOTUS never went into effect. Secondly, it was merely a land grab by the feds to restrict private land. https://t.co/RwCuiEoUP8 — Michael Tupper (@mtupper17) June 28, 2017

The Clean Water Act has been on hold since it passed, enjoined by the Sixth Circuit. That means it's not really an attack on anything. https://t.co/p7nrUliP8a — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 28, 2017