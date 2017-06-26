You'd think the presidential election would have taught a lesson about preemptive celebration but https://t.co/yMSGvGfE8g — Samantha (@samantha_italia) June 26, 2017

ANOTHER tweet from a liberal that didn’t age well? Why, yes indeed:

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Hillary should NOT have spiked the ball before the game was over:

LOL.