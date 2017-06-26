It's almost like we warned the Left this would happen and they didn't listen. https://t.co/qEiNjzEeDP
— Mr. Shepard (@JShep33) June 26, 2017
This one tweet says a lot:
Paris wants a wall, Seattle learned raising the minimum wage costs jobs, Venezuela is on fire. But liberal policies will work next time.
— Razor (@hale_razor) June 26, 2017
Yikes! But the #LiberalLogic circle will continue:
All it needs is a little more money!
Or something. https://t.co/M47pZ6H9co
— Neil Gow (@Lord_Gow) June 26, 2017
They just weren't implemented correctly, we will totes do it right if you just give us all your money https://t.co/v2hD6Lg80d
— Tenn Star (@TheTennStar) June 26, 2017
Ha!
Yes, that's how delusion works. https://t.co/h1iGFkxy4l
— Cindy Tshuma (@lejoyeuxdevive) June 26, 2017
They don't think their policies fail, they just don't think they've implemented enough of them yet
— jerrymo (@whatasapp1) June 26, 2017
"THEY JUST DIDN'T DO IT RIGHT!" – Every liberal ever
— Jim Davidson (@JimDPhoto) June 26, 2017
😂what was it Einstein said about the definition of insanity
— Jeffrey Robinson (@Tenngun1) June 26, 2017
What is it they say the definition of "insanity" is? …oh yeah, doing the same thing over again & expecting diff result @toddeherman https://t.co/Q4RLLP0PQT
— Jennifer Fetters (@FettersJennifer) June 26, 2017
#UtopianDreamshttps://t.co/VslBkMzBjt
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) June 26, 2017