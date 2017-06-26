This tweet right here 👇 IS a gigantic shameless political lie https://t.co/zzVS4uMMCM — Deb (@dtrusmith) June 26, 2017

The combination of a lack of self-unawareness and projection evident here is enormous:

The Republicans out selling Trumpcare today have engaged in some of the most shameless lying I have seen in my 20 years in politics — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 25, 2017

Um…

It's almost like you think we don't remember the past 8 yrs. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 26, 2017

Did you forget, "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan"? I know it was sooooo long ago. — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) June 25, 2017

This is rich from the weasels that gave us Jonathon Gruber. https://t.co/kZfTZFAAol — Space Ghost Jimmy (@jneutron1969) June 26, 2017

Speaking of that:

Yeah, maybe somebody from the Obama White House should sit this one out.

"You can keep your plan period"

"Average family will save 2,500"

"Premiums will be lowered" Ring a bell? https://t.co/DnPY3zBXkk — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2017

Keep your doctor Keep your plan https://t.co/Hj4JoR6orD — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 26, 2017

Look over there. FISA

NSA

Brennan

Rice

Power

Russia!

Lynch

Obstruction

Comey

IRS

Huma

BleachBit

Perjury

DNCserver

Awan IT

SethRich

Uranium1 https://t.co/WrDnNVGI5A — Deplorable fordgt40 (@nobamanoway) June 26, 2017

Holy shit, Dan – where were you in 2010? Nobody's buying your crap anymore. https://t.co/sMN1tosoHo — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) June 26, 2017

Keep your doctor, keep your plan Every family will save $2500 a year Please hush… https://t.co/ZccOHF7X5t — Eddie (@eddiecarl4468) June 26, 2017

You should see a doc. You either have amnesia or you've had a stroke. If you like your plan…keep your plan…period. https://t.co/vWeSksw2Mv — LaurieAnn (@mooshakins) June 26, 2017

"It's not a tax." – President Barack Obama https://t.co/IxJIRbjoFQ — Popsicle Bike (@BisonBlood) June 26, 2017



https://twitter.com/PCGalloway/status/879200715071205376