This must be a script from the GOP playbook. https://t.co/gtbTfhiPNv — Ron Miller (@remiller1947) June 23, 2017

Former President Obama is out of office, but he has no intention of leaving the political scene:

Obama to return to campaign trail: Report https://t.co/31lN4Ocdxh pic.twitter.com/TfMWVPapKw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 24, 2017

Obama to campaign for Dem in Virginia gov race https://t.co/ZBqUkPEzjA pic.twitter.com/2Ezw5Kmxdk — The Hill (@thehill) June 23, 2017

That news is sure to cause a lot of cheers in the party — the Republican Party:

"Obama to return to campaign trail?" Great. No single strategy has elected more Republicans than Obama running his yap. #tcot — J.C. Pennington (@Shark_Four) June 24, 2017

Well that's just about the best news GOP could get. https://t.co/mzNXEHIx30 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2017

Well that didn't take long – someone should tell #Obama that he helped lose #Dems over 1000+ legislative seats to #GOP #ThanksObama https://t.co/wBVJLKguow — Andrew Nehring (@AndrewNehring) June 24, 2017

Between Republican support for Obama returning to the campaign trail and the GOP backing Nancy Pelosi to remain as a Dem leader, we’ve seen a lot of “bipartisanship” lately.

Uh oh…he campaigned for Hillary, she lost; he campaigned for VAGOV Dem's primary opponent & he lost, too #justsayin https://t.co/FsUhGR7ZvP — Brian Mahoney (@thebrianmahoney) June 23, 2017

Didnt quite work out so well for Hillary in last presidential election. https://t.co/GEHFUSpU09 — gerald reynolds (@geraldr416) June 23, 2017

Shh! Nobody tell him.