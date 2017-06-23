Former FBI Director James Comey raised eyebrows about Loretta Lynch during recent testimony, and it’s also known that the then-Attorney General met on an airport tarmac with Bill Clinton, whose wife was under investigation by the FBI. Add it all up and something smells, which is why this is happening:

Senate Judiciary sends letters to determine whether Loretta Lynch tried to interfere with FBI's Clinton inquiry — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 23, 2017

Senate Judiciary Cmte probing info about alleged political interference by then-AG Lynch during the FBI investigation of Clinton server — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 23, 2017

BREAKING: Senate probes Loretta Lynch's alleged interference in Clinton email investigation https://t.co/4Ig7m9aTlM pic.twitter.com/rHkYzo0H2u — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 23, 2017

The probe will look for any evidence the former head of the Justice Department might have obstructed justice.

This is completely fair. Can’t have different rules for different sides. If she did interfere let’s hear all about it. https://t.co/oVjVooNt8t — Jet Optimist – Mark (@drmtesta) June 23, 2017

It's about time! Senate should put her under oath & question the highly suspect tarmac mtg too. #MAGA https://t.co/DeICSoRPZk — Adriana Cohen (@AdrianaCohen16) June 23, 2017

