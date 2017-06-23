Former FBI Director James Comey raised eyebrows about Loretta Lynch during recent testimony, and it’s also known that the then-Attorney General met on an airport tarmac with Bill Clinton, whose wife was under investigation by the FBI. Add it all up and something smells, which is why this is happening:

Trending

The probe will look for any evidence the former head of the Justice Department might have obstructed justice.

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionbill clintonDonald TrumpFBIHillary ClintonLoretta Lynch