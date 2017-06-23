The immense hypocrisy of the Left on this knows no bounds. https://t.co/Lhz4Qi1gsl — Saving Ferris (@StreetDoc_67) June 23, 2017

A California gov’t rule that “forbids state-funded travel to states that, since June 26, 2015, have enacted laws discriminating against people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression” has been extended and expanded:

California extends its travel ban over LGBT rights to Texas, Kentucky and more states https://t.co/G5e8tD7OM1 pic.twitter.com/TWFavY6m95 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 23, 2017

It can get SO confusing sometimes:

Wait, I thought travel bans were racist and unconstitutional…https://t.co/Y9FBg9ONgZ — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) June 23, 2017

Yeah, what’s up with that, progressives?

Well played Tweet! — Gary A Russell (@GARussell) June 23, 2017