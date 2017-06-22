Former Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson’s testimony to a House committee has caused ex-DNC head Donna Brazile to question his honesty. Now another former head of the DNC has stepped up to slam Johnson’s integrity, and that person is serial liar Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

.@DWStweets says Jeh Johnson "wrong in every respect" that DNC refused DHS help after 2016 hacks — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) June 22, 2017

Wasserman-Schultz: "At no point during my tenure at the DNC was I contacted by the FBI, DHS, or any government agency…" — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) June 22, 2017

Wasserman-Schultz: "…or made aware that they believed that the Russians, an enemy state, was intruding on our network. At no point." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) June 22, 2017

"He's wrong in every respect," @DWStweets tells @CNN about Jeh Johnson testimony to Congress yesterday. Oh boy — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) June 22, 2017

"Secretary Johnson is utterly misinformed…" https://t.co/WupxXi8ozz — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) June 22, 2017

Again, which person do you believe?

I cannot believe what I'm hearing @DWStweets say. Also, I don't believe a word that comes out of her mouth. #CNN — sarah williams. (@SarahWilliamsTX) June 22, 2017

